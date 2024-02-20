During his recent visit to Fort Cavazos, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George emphasized his commitment to improving soldiers' quality of life. He explored the Culinary Outpost at the Black Jack Dining Facility, highlighting the importance of offering healthy meal options. Gen. George praised the installation for its leadership in Military Construction and discussed the forthcoming Cavazos Connector transit system to enhance mobility for soldiers and their families. Acknowledging the dedication of Fort Cavazos' leaders and soldiers, he underscored the installation's role in fostering a supportive and innovative military community.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913394
|VIRIN:
|240220-A-VK434-8133
|Filename:
|DOD_110136587
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George visits Fort Cavazos, by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
