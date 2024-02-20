U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George visits Fort Cavazos

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During his recent visit to Fort Cavazos, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George emphasized his commitment to improving soldiers' quality of life. He explored the Culinary Outpost at the Black Jack Dining Facility, highlighting the importance of offering healthy meal options. Gen. George praised the installation for its leadership in Military Construction and discussed the forthcoming Cavazos Connector transit system to enhance mobility for soldiers and their families. Acknowledging the dedication of Fort Cavazos' leaders and soldiers, he underscored the installation's role in fostering a supportive and innovative military community.