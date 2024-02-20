Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George visits Fort Cavazos

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Cavazos Public Affairs Office

    During his recent visit to Fort Cavazos, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George emphasized his commitment to improving soldiers' quality of life. He explored the Culinary Outpost at the Black Jack Dining Facility, highlighting the importance of offering healthy meal options. Gen. George praised the installation for its leadership in Military Construction and discussed the forthcoming Cavazos Connector transit system to enhance mobility for soldiers and their families. Acknowledging the dedication of Fort Cavazos' leaders and soldiers, he underscored the installation's role in fostering a supportive and innovative military community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913394
    VIRIN: 240220-A-VK434-8133
    Filename: DOD_110136587
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George visits Fort Cavazos, by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Chief of Staff
    U.S. Army Fort Cavazos

