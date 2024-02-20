Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oral Comprehensive Exams: Lessons on the Assessment of Student Achievement of Program Learning Outcomes at the U.S. Army War College

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Mike Tate 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Christopher Hickey, Ph.D., Brett Weigle, Ed.D., & Matthew Woessner, Ph.D.

    Strategic guidance, including The Joint Chiefs of Staff Vision and Guidance for Professional Military Education and Talent Management and Department of Defense Instruction 1322.35, Military Education, has emphasized the importance of high-quality assessment of student learning and program effectiveness. Establishing an appropriate process and criteria for measuring adult educational success has long been a critical challenge for educators (Harnett and Willingham, 1980). Research suggests that comprehensive examinations have been helpful for assessment in at least one military education institution (Collins, Welch, and Martin, 2020). The U.S. Army War College resident education program administers an individual oral comprehensive exam as one of several means to assess student achievement of six Program Learning Outcomes (PLOs).

    The presentation will first review the PLOs, how the examination seeks to assess their achievement, and critical lessons learned from the exam’s evolution intended to implement best practices in assessment, including authentic assessment (Wiggins 1989, 1998). It will then discuss findings from regression analysis and a review of student and faculty surveys to address four questions. First, what is the relationship between course grades and comprehensive exam grades? Second, what is the relative strength of the six PLOs in influencing comprehensive exam grades? Third, do the exam grades provide evidence that students in specialized programs experience better outcomes in achieving the PLOs? Fourth, is there evidence of changes in overall outcomes related to changes in the curriculum? Initial work suggests that course grades and comp exam grades are correlated, that the strategic communication PLO has the most substantial impact on comprehensive exam grades, and that there is evidence of greater achievement of program learning outcomes in some specialized programs. The findings may be limited by the degree of subjectivity inherent in grading. The lessons and findings will be helpful to institutions considering options to improve assessment practices.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 16:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913386
    VIRIN: 231207-O-EU477-1850
    PIN: 202320
    Filename: DOD_110136545
    Length: 00:14:28
    Location: US

    Education and Training

    Professional Military Education Instructor

    TAGS

    Teaching
    Learning
    Assessment
    Education
    PME
    MSOTL Forum

