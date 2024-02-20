JFK Dead-Load Shoot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913375" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Newport News, V.A. (Feb. 14, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) work alongside HII and Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) counterparts during the first “dead-load” testing of the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS). In this phase of testing, large, wheeled, car-like structures of graduated weights up to 80,000 pounds to simulate the weight of actual aircraft are launched off the carrier’s bow into the James River. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)