    JFK Dead-Load Shoot

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darien Kenney 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    Newport News, V.A. (Feb. 14, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) work alongside HII and Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) counterparts during the first “dead-load” testing of the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS). In this phase of testing, large, wheeled, car-like structures of graduated weights up to 80,000 pounds to simulate the weight of actual aircraft are launched off the carrier’s bow into the James River. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    Ship
    US Navy
    USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Navy Testing
    Dead-Loads

