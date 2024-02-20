Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL: U.S.Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod CG1432 Memorial

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod flies a HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft above the coordinates of the CG1432 aircraft, Feb. 18, 2024, off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Every year, the air station hold a memorial for the individuals who perished during the incident. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diolanda Caballero)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913369
    VIRIN: 240218-G-AF140-1001
    Filename: DOD_110136169
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CAPE COD, MA, US

    Air Station Cape Cod
    Coast Guard
    CG1432

