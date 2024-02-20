B-ROLL: U.S.Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod CG1432 Memorial

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod flies a HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft above the coordinates of the CG1432 aircraft, Feb. 18, 2024, off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Every year, the air station hold a memorial for the individuals who perished during the incident. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diolanda Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 13:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913369
|VIRIN:
|240218-G-AF140-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110136169
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
