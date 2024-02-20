Corpstruction - Engineers Week with Kim Sorrels

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kim Sorrels is a design manager in the Engineering Branch of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering Division. Sorrels' attended Oklahoma State University and is a structural engineer. She's worked in the private sector as an engineer, and came to the USACE after serving as a contracted engineer on the Hurricane Irma disaster response mission for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Sorrels also spent three years teaching at Broken Arrow High School and at a Science Technology Engineering and Math school.