Corpstruction - Engineers Week with Kim Sorrels

Kim Sorrels is a design manager in the Engineering Branch of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering Division. Sorrels' attended Oklahoma State University and is a structural engineer. She's worked in the private sector as an engineer, and came to the USACE after serving as a contracted engineer on the Hurricane Irma disaster response mission for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Sorrels also spent three years teaching at Broken Arrow High School and at a Science Technology Engineering and Math school.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 09:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:17:30
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
