Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - Engineers Week with Kim Sorrels

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Kim Sorrels is a design manager in the Engineering Branch of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering Division. Sorrels' attended Oklahoma State University and is a structural engineer. She's worked in the private sector as an engineer, and came to the USACE after serving as a contracted engineer on the Hurricane Irma disaster response mission for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Sorrels also spent three years teaching at Broken Arrow High School and at a Science Technology Engineering and Math school.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 09:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913356
    VIRIN: 240214-A-PO406-8323
    Filename: DOD_110135735
    Length: 00:17:30
    Location: TULSA, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - Engineers Week with Kim Sorrels, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    engineering
    Oklahoma
    Tulsa
    Brannen Parrish
    architectural engineering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT