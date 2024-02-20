Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report Ep 49- Black History Month and ROTC Cadets

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call, Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico and Russ Howard

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    On this edition of The Raider Report, we celebrate Black History Month and welcome Texas Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets to Goodfellow Air Force Base!

    TAGS

    ROTC
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Raider Report
    Black History Month 2024

