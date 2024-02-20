U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, held a Pre-Ranger Course (PRC) at Novo Selo Training Area (NSTA), Bulgaria, Feb. 10-17, 2024. Over eight days, the Pre-Ranger course evaluated the Strike Brigade Soldiers' skills that are needed to succeed at Ranger School and to enhance lethality on the battlefield.
Servicemembers featured in the video include:
- Lt. Col. Trinidad Chavez, 1-6th Infantry Battalion Commander
- Master Sgt. Joshua Reyes, Senior PRC Instructor
- Staff Sgt. Luke Smith, PRC Instructor
- Sgt. John Howe, PRC Candidate
(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby and Pfc. Aiden O'Marra)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 08:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913348
|VIRIN:
|240217-A-KJ112-6839
|Filename:
|DOD_110135663
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|NOVO SELO, BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Strike Brigade Soldiers Prepare for Ranger School in Bulgaria, by SFC Jonathan Hornby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
