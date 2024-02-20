Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strike Brigade Soldiers Prepare for Ranger School in Bulgaria

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    02.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, held a Pre-Ranger Course (PRC) at Novo Selo Training Area (NSTA), Bulgaria, Feb. 10-17, 2024. Over eight days, the Pre-Ranger course evaluated the Strike Brigade Soldiers' skills that are needed to succeed at Ranger School and to enhance lethality on the battlefield.
    Servicemembers featured in the video include:
    - Lt. Col. Trinidad Chavez, 1-6th Infantry Battalion Commander
    - Master Sgt. Joshua Reyes, Senior PRC Instructor
    - Staff Sgt. Luke Smith, PRC Instructor
    - Sgt. John Howe, PRC Candidate
    (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby and Pfc. Aiden O'Marra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 08:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913348
    VIRIN: 240217-A-KJ112-6839
    Filename: DOD_110135663
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Brigade Soldiers Prepare for Ranger School in Bulgaria, by SFC Jonathan Hornby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    US Army
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT