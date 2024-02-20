Strike Brigade Soldiers Prepare for Ranger School in Bulgaria

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, held a Pre-Ranger Course (PRC) at Novo Selo Training Area (NSTA), Bulgaria, Feb. 10-17, 2024. Over eight days, the Pre-Ranger course evaluated the Strike Brigade Soldiers' skills that are needed to succeed at Ranger School and to enhance lethality on the battlefield.

Servicemembers featured in the video include:

- Lt. Col. Trinidad Chavez, 1-6th Infantry Battalion Commander

- Master Sgt. Joshua Reyes, Senior PRC Instructor

- Staff Sgt. Luke Smith, PRC Instructor

- Sgt. John Howe, PRC Candidate

(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby and Pfc. Aiden O'Marra)