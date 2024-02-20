86th MXG 2nd Annual Competition sends 5 to MRO Americas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913346" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 86th Maintenance Group compete in the second annual aerospace maintenance competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 9, 2024. The competition allowed members of various air force specialty codes to compete against each other using skills they wouldn’t ordinarily use in their field of expertise. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)