    86th MXG 2nd Annual Competition sends 5 to MRO Americas

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.15.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 86th Maintenance Group compete in the second annual aerospace maintenance competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 9, 2024. The competition allowed members of various air force specialty codes to compete against each other using skills they wouldn’t ordinarily use in their field of expertise. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 08:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913346
    VIRIN: 240215-F-TC518-1001
    Filename: DOD_110135625
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Competition
    Maintenance
    Team Ramstein
    86th MXG
    MXG Aerospace Mx Competition

