Members of the 86th Maintenance Group compete in the second annual aerospace maintenance competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 9, 2024. The competition allowed members of various air force specialty codes to compete against each other using skills they wouldn’t ordinarily use in their field of expertise. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 08:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913346
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-TC518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110135625
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th MXG 2nd Annual Competition sends 5 to MRO Americas, by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
