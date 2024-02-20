Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command Ceremony Bravo Company, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.16.2024

    Video by Massimo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers and family members gathered Feb. 16, 2024 at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, for the U.S. Army Bravo Company, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, of incoming Capt. Thor J. Rushing and outgoing Capt. Erik T. Furgal. (U.S. Army Video by Massimo Bovo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 03:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913340
    VIRIN: 240216-A-DZ412-1001
    Filename: DOD_110135558
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    This work, Change of Command Ceremony Bravo Company, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, by Massimo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    nato
    usagitaly
    strongertogether
    setaf-af

