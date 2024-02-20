Change of Command Ceremony Bravo Company, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion

Soldiers and family members gathered Feb. 16, 2024 at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, for the U.S. Army Bravo Company, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, of incoming Capt. Thor J. Rushing and outgoing Capt. Erik T. Furgal. (U.S. Army Video by Massimo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 03:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913340
|VIRIN:
|240216-A-DZ412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110135558
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
