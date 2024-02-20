10th Mountain Division Cold Weather MRE Preparation

Final preparations underway for the 22-mile Hale to Vail Traverse as Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division complete training at Camp Hale, Colorado, on Feb. 20, 2024. Digging holes to shield from the wind while eating the Cold Weather MRE and navigating mountain descents with ropes, they're primed for the challenge ahead. This training not only sharpens their capabilities but also honors our division's legacy, connecting us with the National Ski Patrol and the historic training grounds of Camp Hale, Colorado, where Alpine Soldiers prepared for combat operations during WWII. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 08:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913324
|VIRIN:
|240220-A-GW675-2711
|Filename:
|DOD_110135346
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|CAMP HALE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
