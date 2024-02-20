31st MEU conduct Ie Shima parachute operations training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, conduct parachute operations above Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 31, 2024. The training enables infantry Marines to become proficient in complex ship-to-shore movements while underway with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)