    31st MEU conduct Ie Shima parachute operations training

    IEJIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2024

    Video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, conduct parachute operations above Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 31, 2024. The training enables infantry Marines to become proficient in complex ship-to-shore movements while underway with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 04:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913318
    VIRIN: 240131-M-WE079-1001
    Filename: DOD_110135253
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: IEJIMA, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU conduct Ie Shima parachute operations training, by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH53E
    31st MEU
    Ie Shima
    3d MARDIV
    Parachute Operations
    USS America

