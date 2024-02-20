Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/1 conducts cross training aboard the USS America

    USS AMERICA, PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.13.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, cross train with a sked, speed reload drills, and one-man buddy carries, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 14, 2024. The cross training reinforces Marines by making them proficient in multiple roles outside of their own specialties. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 05:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913315
    VIRIN: 240214-M-QS704-2001
    Filename: DOD_110135237
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: USS AMERICA, PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/1 conducts cross training aboard the USS America, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

