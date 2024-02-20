U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, cross train with a sked, speed reload drills, and one-man buddy carries, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 14, 2024. The cross training reinforces Marines by making them proficient in multiple roles outside of their own specialties. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 05:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913315
|VIRIN:
|240214-M-QS704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110135237
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|USS AMERICA, PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BLT 1/1 conducts cross training aboard the USS America, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
