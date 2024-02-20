Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LTG Andrew Harrison Sits Down with AFN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson and Sgt. Nicholas Riccio

    AFN Humphreys

    British Army Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison, outgoing deputy commander of United Nations Command, shares his experiences throughout nearly 37-years of military service with a reporter from American Forces Network on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 14, 2023. The interview took place after the UNC Change of Command Ceremony, in which leadership was assumed by Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derik Macaulay. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 23:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 913314
    VIRIN: 231214-A-OW819-1001
    Filename: DOD_110135162
    Length: 00:35:59
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTG Andrew Harrison Sits Down with AFN, by SrA Jonathan Anderson and SGT Nicholas Riccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Mission to the United Nations

    TAGS

    interview
    UNC
    history
    human interest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT