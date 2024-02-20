LTG Andrew Harrison Sits Down with AFN

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



British Army Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison, outgoing deputy commander of United Nations Command, shares his experiences throughout nearly 37-years of military service with a reporter from American Forces Network on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 14, 2023. The interview took place after the UNC Change of Command Ceremony, in which leadership was assumed by Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derik Macaulay. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)