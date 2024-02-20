British Army Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison, outgoing deputy commander of United Nations Command, shares his experiences throughout nearly 37-years of military service with a reporter from American Forces Network on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 14, 2023. The interview took place after the UNC Change of Command Ceremony, in which leadership was assumed by Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derik Macaulay. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 23:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|913314
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-OW819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110135162
|Length:
|00:35:59
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LTG Andrew Harrison Sits Down with AFN, by SrA Jonathan Anderson and SGT Nicholas Riccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
