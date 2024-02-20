Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - Engineers Week with Kimberly Sorrels

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    February 18 to 24 is National Engineers Week. In this episode of Corpstruction, we sit down with Kimberly Sorrels, a design manager at the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to discuss her work at the Tulsa District and why she loves the field.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - Engineers Week with Kimberly Sorrels, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

