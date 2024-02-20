Corpstruction - Engineers Week with Kimberly Sorrels

February 18 to 24 is National Engineers Week. In this episode of Corpstruction, we sit down with Kimberly Sorrels, a design manager at the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to discuss her work at the Tulsa District and why she loves the field.
