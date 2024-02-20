Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC brings out the potential in Soldiers

    ROCK ISLAND, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Nathan Hutchison 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Capt. Charles Brownell, Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo and Maj. Kimberly Ordonez discuss the benefits of being part of the team at Army Sustainment Command. As a G1 strength manager, senior enlisted advisor to the commanding general, and soon-to-be promoted logistics officer at ASC, they are able provide sound reasoning to make ASC the assignment of choice for Soldiers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 16:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913300
    VIRIN: 240220-A-QL991-5518
    Filename: DOD_110134850
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC brings out the potential in Soldiers, by MSG Nathan Hutchison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PCS
    Army
    ASC
    Logistcs
    Talent Management
    talent acquisition

