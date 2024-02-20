10th Mountain Division Soldiers, Civilians Commemorate WWII Legacy with Uphill Ski Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interview with 1st Sgt. Daniel Fields, the senior enlisted advisor of the Mountain Training Group, 10th Mountain Division, before embarking with fellow soldiers and civilians on the Ninety-Pound Rucksack Challenge at Ski Cooper near Leadville, Colorado, on Feb. 18, 2024. The event commemorates the Division's night-time assault on Riva Ridge in northern Italy, a pivotal moment during World War II that contributed to the Allies' victory in Europe. Organized on the anniversary of this significant event, the uphill ski challenge honors the Division's legacy and its enduring impact on military history and outdoor recreation. (Disclaimer: Participants appear in sterile uniforms, and their involvement is on their own time and not as active-duty soldiers.) (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)