    10th Mountain Division Soldiers, Civilians Commemorate WWII Legacy with Uphill Ski Challenge

    LEADVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Interview with 1st Sgt. Daniel Fields, the senior enlisted advisor of the Mountain Training Group, 10th Mountain Division, before embarking with fellow soldiers and civilians on the Ninety-Pound Rucksack Challenge at Ski Cooper near Leadville, Colorado, on Feb. 18, 2024. The event commemorates the Division's night-time assault on Riva Ridge in northern Italy, a pivotal moment during World War II that contributed to the Allies' victory in Europe. Organized on the anniversary of this significant event, the uphill ski challenge honors the Division's legacy and its enduring impact on military history and outdoor recreation. (Disclaimer: Participants appear in sterile uniforms, and their involvement is on their own time and not as active-duty soldiers.) (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913299
    VIRIN: 240218-A-GW675-1365
    Filename: DOD_110134829
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: LEADVILLE, CO, US

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers, Civilians Commemorate WWII Legacy with Uphill Ski Challenge, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

