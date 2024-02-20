Video intro for Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC) and Seawolf related training to be used in video products. Intro consists of the "Flying Mountain Course" logo. Created by Klanderud at NAWDC in NAS Fallon, NV.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 16:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913279
|VIRIN:
|240216-D-KF756-1840
|PIN:
|021624-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110134733
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|FALLON, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
