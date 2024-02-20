Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FALLON, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Video intro for Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC) and Seawolf related training to be used in video products. Intro consists of the "Flying Mountain Course" logo. Created by Klanderud at NAWDC in NAS Fallon, NV.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 16:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913279
    VIRIN: 240216-D-KF756-1840
    PIN: 021624-A
    Filename: DOD_110134733
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FALLON, NV, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MH-60
    SH-60
    Sikorsky
    WTI
    Seawolf
    NAWDC

