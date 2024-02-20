Sergio "Matias" Chontal-Hartier interviews Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger on Feb. 12, 2024, at the garrison headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis. Matias, 6, interviewed Messenger as part of a school project. Matias is the son of a Fort McCoy employee, and he also experienced what it's like to participate in the Army Combat Fitness Test and how to participate in retreat at the end of the duty day. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 13:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|913266
|VIRIN:
|240212-A-OK556-1843
|Filename:
|DOD_110134461
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6-year-old confers with Fort McCoy Garrison commander for social studies project, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT