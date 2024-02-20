6-year-old confers with Fort McCoy Garrison commander for social studies project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sergio "Matias" Chontal-Hartier interviews Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger on Feb. 12, 2024, at the garrison headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis. Matias, 6, interviewed Messenger as part of a school project. Matias is the son of a Fort McCoy employee, and he also experienced what it's like to participate in the Army Combat Fitness Test and how to participate in retreat at the end of the duty day. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)