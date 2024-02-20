79th, 77th, and 55th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen, compete in the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) annual weapons loading competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 5, 2024. A weapons loading competition is designed to test weapons troops on their job knowledge, professionalism, dedication to craft and ability to execute a loading mission efficiently with minimal errors. The event was open to the installation, fostering deeper connections across a multitude of missions and allowing support organizations to observe how they help impact 20th FW objectives. ( U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 12:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913256
|VIRIN:
|240205-F-QY889-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110134304
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Annual Weapons Loading Competition, by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
