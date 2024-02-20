Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Annual Weapons Loading Competition

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    79th, 77th, and 55th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen, compete in the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) annual weapons loading competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 5, 2024. A weapons loading competition is designed to test weapons troops on their job knowledge, professionalism, dedication to craft and ability to execute a loading mission efficiently with minimal errors. The event was open to the installation, fostering deeper connections across a multitude of missions and allowing support organizations to observe how they help impact 20th FW objectives. ( U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US

    Shaw AFB
    20th FW
    77 FGS
    79 FGS
    55 FGS

