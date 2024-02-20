Army Nurse Corps Day 123rd Anniversary Bassett Army Community Hospital

We had a great Army Nurse Corps Day as we celebrated their 123rd Anniversary here at Bassett ACH. A big thank you to our guest speaker, COL Jodelle Schroeder, Deputy Army Nurse Corps Chief, and congratulations to all about awardees.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 12:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913254
|VIRIN:
|240201-O-NN226-7985
|Filename:
|DOD_110134301
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
