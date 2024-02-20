Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Nurse Corps Day 123rd Anniversary Bassett Army Community Hospital

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Chad Franklin 

    MEDDAC-AK

    We had a great Army Nurse Corps Day as we celebrated their 123rd Anniversary here at Bassett ACH. A big thank you to our guest speaker, COL Jodelle Schroeder, Deputy Army Nurse Corps Chief, and congratulations to all about awardees.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 12:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913254
    VIRIN: 240201-O-NN226-7985
    Filename: DOD_110134301
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Nurse Corps Anniversary

