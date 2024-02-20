Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force - The Patch

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Just two days before graduation from USSF Basic Military Training, each new Guardian is bestowed a symbol of their entry into the United States Space Force: their first Space Force patch. This isn’t just any patch—it’s one that has already seen service, worn by a current Guardian, symbolizing a shared connection within the service.

    Accompanying this patch comes a personal touch—a hand-written note from a fellow Guardian, welcoming them into the Space Force family.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 13:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913251
    VIRIN: 240220-F-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_110134272
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    TAGS

    Guardian
    Patching Ceremony
    USSF
    United States Space Force
    SpaceForceNewswire
    STARCOM
    USSF BMT

