U.S. Space Force - The Patch

Just two days before graduation from USSF Basic Military Training, each new Guardian is bestowed a symbol of their entry into the United States Space Force: their first Space Force patch. This isn’t just any patch—it’s one that has already seen service, worn by a current Guardian, symbolizing a shared connection within the service.
Accompanying this patch comes a personal touch—a hand-written note from a fellow Guardian, welcoming them into the Space Force family.
