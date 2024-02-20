U.S. Space Force - The Patch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913251" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Just two days before graduation from USSF Basic Military Training, each new Guardian is bestowed a symbol of their entry into the United States Space Force: their first Space Force patch. This isn’t just any patch—it’s one that has already seen service, worn by a current Guardian, symbolizing a shared connection within the service.



Accompanying this patch comes a personal touch—a hand-written note from a fellow Guardian, welcoming them into the Space Force family.