2023 Annual Weapons Loading Competition

79th, 77th, and 55th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen, compete in the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) annual weapons loading competition at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 5, 2024. A weapons loading competition is designed to test weapons troops on their job knowledge, professionalism, dedication to craft and ability to execute a loading mission efficiently with minimal errors. The event was open to the installation, fostering deeper connections across a multitude of missions and allowing support organizations to observe how they help impact 20th FW objectives. ( U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)