    KC135 refueling A10 B-Roll

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Footage from 2020 and 2022 of KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, 127th Air Refueling Group, Michigan National Guard, out of Selfridge Air National Guard Base, refueling A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, 127th Operations Group, over Detroit and other areas of Michigan.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 10:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913244
    VIRIN: 200520-F-EF377-7710
    Filename: DOD_110134053
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US

    stratotanker
    aerial refueling
    KC135
    A10 Thunderbolt
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base

