Footage from 2020 and 2022 of KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, 127th Air Refueling Group, Michigan National Guard, out of Selfridge Air National Guard Base, refueling A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, 127th Operations Group, over Detroit and other areas of Michigan.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 10:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913244
|VIRIN:
|200520-F-EF377-7710
|Filename:
|DOD_110134053
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, KC135 refueling A10 B-Roll, by TSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
