    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct a four-day cold-weather training course (B-Roll)

    SETERMOEN, 19, NORWAY

    02.10.2024

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a four-day cold-weather training course in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 11-14, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)

    This B-Roll contains the following:
    U.S. Marines listening to lectures on cold-weather survival,
    U.S. Marines assembling an arctic shelter,
    U.S. Marines using a small-unit expeditionary stove,
    U.S. Marines building a snow-cave shelter.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 04:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913218
    VIRIN: 230213-M-LB029-1001
    Filename: DOD_110133634
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: SETERMOEN, 19, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct a four-day cold-weather training course (B-Roll), by Cpl Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Norway
    Cold Weather Training
    USMCNews
    NordicResponse24

