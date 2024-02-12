U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a four-day cold-weather training course in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 11-14, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)
This B-Roll contains the following:
U.S. Marines listening to lectures on cold-weather survival,
U.S. Marines assembling an arctic shelter,
U.S. Marines using a small-unit expeditionary stove,
U.S. Marines building a snow-cave shelter.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 04:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913218
|VIRIN:
|230213-M-LB029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110133634
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, 19, NO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct a four-day cold-weather training course (B-Roll), by Cpl Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT