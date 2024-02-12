Any Clime, Any Place: 26th MEU(SOC), 32nd Marine Brigade integrate during Greek Bilat 2.0

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (26MEU(SOC)) conduct cold weather training alongside Greek partners in the 32nd Marine Brigade as the first Allied force to train at the Mount Olympus Mountain Training Center, 12-19 Feb. 2024.



This bilateral training enables an exchange of tactics, techniques, and procedures for both cold weather and mountain warfare environments.



The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, with the embarked 26th MEU(SOC), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.