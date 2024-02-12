Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Any Clime, Any Place: 26th MEU(SOC), 32nd Marine Brigade integrate during Greek Bilat 2.0

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNT OLYMPUS, GREECE

    02.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (26MEU(SOC)) conduct cold weather training alongside Greek partners in the 32nd Marine Brigade as the first Allied force to train at the Mount Olympus Mountain Training Center, 12-19 Feb. 2024.

    This bilateral training enables an exchange of tactics, techniques, and procedures for both cold weather and mountain warfare environments.

    The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, with the embarked 26th MEU(SOC), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 12:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913191
    VIRIN: 240217-M-NF490-8366
    Filename: DOD_110133124
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: MOUNT OLYMPUS, GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Any Clime, Any Place: 26th MEU(SOC), 32nd Marine Brigade integrate during Greek Bilat 2.0, by Sgt Nayelly Nieves-Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Greece
    Bilateral Training
    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group
    26MEU
    Cold Weather Training
    DODNews
    USMCNews
    BATARG 26MEUSOC Deployment 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT