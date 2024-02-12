U.S. Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (26MEU(SOC)) conduct cold weather training alongside Greek partners in the 32nd Marine Brigade as the first Allied force to train at the Mount Olympus Mountain Training Center, 12-19 Feb. 2024.
This bilateral training enables an exchange of tactics, techniques, and procedures for both cold weather and mountain warfare environments.
The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, with the embarked 26th MEU(SOC), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2024 12:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913191
|VIRIN:
|240217-M-NF490-8366
|Filename:
|DOD_110133124
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|MOUNT OLYMPUS, GR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Any Clime, Any Place: 26th MEU(SOC), 32nd Marine Brigade integrate during Greek Bilat 2.0, by Sgt Nayelly Nieves-Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT