USACE completes debris removal of 100th residential property in Lahaina

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes debris removal of 100th residential property in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 14, 2024. To ensure debris removal operations are conducted safely, there is significant coordination and safety planning between USACE and the contractor performing the work. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE Video by Robert DeDeaux)