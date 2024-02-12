Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Avalanche Training Interview with Capt. Lunde

    LEADVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Cameron Lunde, 10th Mountain Division Legacy Day participant, talks about his experience working with the National Ski Patrol and experiencing the legacy of 10th Mountain Division near Leadville, Colorado, on Feb. 17, 2024. This intensive program equipped them with essential skills, including safe avalanche response, expert transceiver operation, effective probing methods, efficient shoveling techniques, and the ability to locate buried victims even without transceivers. Just like their predecessors who trained in this very terrain in the 1940s, our Soldiers today are mentally and physically tough, prepared to execute operations in complex terrain anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 16:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 913167
    VIRIN: 240217-A-GW675-6785
    Filename: DOD_110132727
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: LEADVILLE, CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Avalanche Training Interview with Capt. Lunde, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Ski
    History
    Soldiers
    Army
    DSeriesXXIV

