U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II jets with VMFA-542 arrive in Norway for Exercise Nordic Response 24 (B-Roll)

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II jets with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, land in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 in Norway, Feb. 16, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. Exercise Nordic Response 24 is VMFA-542's first overseas operational exercise as an F-35B Lightning II jet squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)
This B-Roll package contains the following:
U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II jets landing and taxiing in Norway.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 05:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913147
|VIRIN:
|240216-M-YH653-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110131792
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|18, NO
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
