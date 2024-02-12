U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II jets with VMFA-542 arrive in Norway for Exercise Nordic Response 24 (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II jets with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, land in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 in Norway, Feb. 16, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. Exercise Nordic Response 24 is VMFA-542's first overseas operational exercise as an F-35B Lightning II jet squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)



This B-Roll package contains the following:

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II jets landing and taxiing in Norway.