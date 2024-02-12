Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Government Liaison update

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Frederick Hoyt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Leon Skinner, from the USACE Baltimore District, shares a few thoughts on his role as a Local Government Liaison during the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission.
    USACE Video by Frederick Hoyt

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 22:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913145
    VIRIN: 240214-A-VM618-3242
    Filename: DOD_110131588
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    local government liaison
    Hawaii Wildfires

