    USACE monitors debris removal of 100TH residential property in Lahaina Day Two_Broll

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers monitors debris removal of 100th residential property in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 13, 2024. To ensure debris removal operations are conducted safely, there is significant coordination and safety planning between USACE and the contractor performing the work. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE B-roll by Robert DeDeaux)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 22:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913143
    VIRIN: 240213-A-RY318-9013
    Filename: DOD_110131574
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE monitors debris removal of 100TH residential property in Lahaina Day Two_Broll, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Pacific Ocean Division
    Honolulu District
    Maui County
    Hawaii Wildfires

