I MEF Change of Command Ceremony Highlights

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, relinquished command to Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, during the I MEF change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Feb. 16, 2024. I MEF provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele, Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez, Cpl. Dean Gurule, Cpl. Brian Knowles)