Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Join AER for the 2024 Annual Campaign

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Kap Kim and Sean Ryan

    Army Emergency Relief

    For more than 80 years, AER has been the conduit through which Soldiers provide financial support to their fellow Soldiers. The Annual Campaign is the only fundraising the Army may conduct Armywide, and its purpose is to fully inform 100 percent of all active-duty and retired Soldiers and their Family members (including spouses and children of deceased Soldiers) about the types of financial assistance available from AER and provide the opportunity for Soldiers to donate. The 2024 Annual Campaign kicks off March 1 and ends June 1.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913132
    VIRIN: 240216-A-DS387-1002
    Filename: DOD_110131379
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Join AER for the 2024 Annual Campaign, by Kap Kim and Sean Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT