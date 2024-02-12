AER's CEO kicks off the 2024 Annual Campaign

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For more than 80 years, AER has been the conduit through which Soldiers provide financial support to their fellow Soldiers. The Annual Campaign is the only fundraising the Army may conduct Armywide, and its purpose is to fully inform 100 percent of all active-duty and retired Soldiers and their Family members (including spouses and children of deceased Soldiers) about the types of financial assistance available from AER and provide the opportunity for Soldiers to donate. The 2024 Annual Campaign kicks off March 1 and ends June 1.