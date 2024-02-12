Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr. talks SpOC Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David N. Miller talks his priorities and vision for his tenure as Commander of Space Operations Command at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, January 11, 2024. Space Operations Command, or SpOC, generates and improves combat-ready space power, providing forces to combatant commands. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 16:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913124
    VIRIN: 240214-F-WA228-1702
    Filename: DOD_110131199
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr. talks SpOC Mission, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT