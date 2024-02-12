U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David N. Miller talks his priorities and vision for his tenure as Commander of Space Operations Command at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, January 11, 2024. Space Operations Command, or SpOC, generates and improves combat-ready space power, providing forces to combatant commands. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 16:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913124
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-WA228-1702
|Filename:
|DOD_110131199
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr. talks SpOC Mission, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
