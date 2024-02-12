JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - The McClellan Gym at JBLE-Eustis has recently restructured existing equipment and training classes to support the needs of the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness programs and the Army Combat Fitness Test.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 11:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913094
|VIRIN:
|240206-A-KX398-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_110130645
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, McClellan Fitness Center gets Army H2F upgrade, by Crista Mary Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Eustis Gym leads the way with Holistic Health and Fitness
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT