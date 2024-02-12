Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McClellan Fitness Center gets Army H2F upgrade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Crista Mary Mack 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - The McClellan Gym at JBLE-Eustis has recently restructured existing equipment and training classes to support the needs of the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness programs and the Army Combat Fitness Test.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 11:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913094
    VIRIN: 240206-A-KX398-1011
    Filename: DOD_110130645
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
    Hometown: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McClellan Fitness Center gets Army H2F upgrade, by Crista Mary Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Eustis Gym leads the way with Holistic Health and Fitness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McClellan
    Eustis
    Holistic Health and Fitness
    ACFT
    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT