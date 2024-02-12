Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Warrior Readiness Site on JKO-SIPR

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer William Wolfe 

    Joint Staff Public Affairs

    The site hosts the official advanced Joint Warfighting Concept (JWC) course. This course provides an understanding of the JWC to prepare for an evolving method of warfare against a peer adversary, and to advance its advocacy as the basis for our readiness to defend the nation.
    Find the course and more on JKO at: https://jkolms.jten.smil.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913091
    VIRIN: 240216-D-IK183-1001
    Filename: DOD_110130571
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: VA, US

    TAGS

    joint force
    training
    Joint Knowledge Online
    JKO
    JWC
    Joint War Fighting Concept

