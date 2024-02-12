USS Gunston Hall Conducts Well Deck Operations with Italian Navy in Support of Steadfast Defender 24

Italian Navy Landing Craft Mechanized (LCM) 62 enters the well deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) during well deck operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 15, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 07:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913078
|VIRIN:
|240215-N-HD110-1124
|Filename:
|DOD_110130383
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
