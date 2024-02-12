Live Fire Exercises enable soldiers to build cohesion and lethality as teams, squads and platoons to prepare them to be ready, capable and interoperable. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Jet Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 07:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913070
|VIRIN:
|240216-A-EX105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110130256
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment LFX B-Roll Package 2024, by SPC Jet Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT