    2nd Cavalry Regiment LFX B-Roll Package 2024

    GERMANY

    02.13.2024

    Video by Spc. Jet Cortez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Live Fire Exercises enable soldiers to build cohesion and lethality as teams, squads and platoons to prepare them to be ready, capable and interoperable. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Jet Cortez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 07:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913070
    VIRIN: 240216-A-EX105-1001
    Filename: DOD_110130256
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment LFX B-Roll Package 2024, by SPC Jet Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

