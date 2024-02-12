MCIPAC Marines conduct the EHS Enviromental, Health, and Saftey inspection

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, inspect barrack rooms on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2024. Marine Corps Installations Command conducted immediate inspection of all barracks to ensure compliance with housing standards, assigning designated personnel for completion by March 15, 2024. Installation commanders will use MARADMIN 289/23 Unaccompanied Housing Guarantees and Responsibilities and DoD Manual 4165.63-M DoD Housing Management Manual, to ensure proper living arrangements for service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 01:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913056
|VIRIN:
|240216-M-VN506-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110130223
|Length:
|00:05:46
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
