Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 8th Airlift Squadron and U.S. Army Soldiers with the 4th Squadron, 6th Air Cavalry Regiment work together during an air load operation at Yakima Airport, Washington, Feb. 15, 2024. Joint trainings ensure Army and Air Force assets are operable for deployments regardless if the system or circumstances are different. Working with joint force partners ensures the 62d Airlift Wing can execute today’s global airlift mission anytime, anywhere.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913044
    VIRIN: 240215-F-TT585-1001
    Filename: DOD_110129909
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness, by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployment
    USAF
    Army
    JBLM
    Team McChord

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT