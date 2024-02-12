4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 8th Airlift Squadron and U.S. Army Soldiers with the 4th Squadron, 6th Air Cavalry Regiment work together during an air load operation at Yakima Airport, Washington, Feb. 15, 2024. Joint trainings ensure Army and Air Force assets are operable for deployments regardless if the system or circumstances are different. Working with joint force partners ensures the 62d Airlift Wing can execute today’s global airlift mission anytime, anywhere.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 19:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913044
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-TT585-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110129909
|Length:
|00:06:15
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
