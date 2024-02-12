4-6 ACS and 8th AS execute air load operations for deployment readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 8th Airlift Squadron and U.S. Army Soldiers with the 4th Squadron, 6th Air Cavalry Regiment work together during an air load operation at Yakima Airport, Washington, Feb. 15, 2024. Joint trainings ensure Army and Air Force assets are operable for deployments regardless if the system or circumstances are different. Working with joint force partners ensures the 62d Airlift Wing can execute today’s global airlift mission anytime, anywhere.