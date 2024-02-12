Black History Month video on the importance of representation in an organization.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 17:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913037
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-GT046-3061
|Filename:
|DOD_110129769
|Length:
|00:07:47
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Representation, by SSG Christophe Chin, SPC Ehron Ostendorf, Rydell Tomas and SPC Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Black History Month
LEAVE A COMMENT