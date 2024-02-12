Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-1 CAV Conducts a Troop Live Fire Exercise in the Eastern Flank

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    02.13.2024

    Video by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Toothman, a calvary scout assigned to the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, shares his experience deployed to the European Theater as his unit completes a platoon life fire exercise at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on February 13, 2024. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team is nearing the conclusion of its forward deployment to Poland while fulfilling its commitment to stay lethal and ready along the Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913029
    VIRIN: 240213-A-AJ772-4021
    Filename: DOD_110129577
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-1 CAV Conducts a Troop Live Fire Exercise in the Eastern Flank, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    1st Armored Division
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Rock of the Marne
    Victory Corps

