1-1 CAV Conducts a Troop Live Fire Exercise in the Eastern Flank

U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Toothman, a calvary scout assigned to the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, shares his experience deployed to the European Theater as his unit completes a platoon life fire exercise at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on February 13, 2024. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team is nearing the conclusion of its forward deployment to Poland while fulfilling its commitment to stay lethal and ready along the Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trevares Johnson)