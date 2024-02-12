Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Deep Freeze

    DEVILS LAKE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    The 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard Emergency Management Flight hosted Airmen from across the country to participate in Emergency Management Operation Deep Freeze at Camp Grafton Training Center near Devils Lake, N.D. January 21-25, 2024. The exercise was designed to test the ability of Emergency Management Airmen and equipment to function in extreme cold weather environments, honing their war-fighting skills.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 15:34
    Location: DEVILS LAKE, ND, US

    TAGS

    Emergency management
    deep freeze
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans

