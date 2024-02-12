Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child PSA

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    April is the Month of the Military Child. Show your support by wearing purple throughout the month!

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 15:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 913024
    VIRIN: 240201-M-JB228-4014
    Filename: DOD_110129415
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child PSA, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Month of the Military Child

