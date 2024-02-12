USACRC Safety Short - Ladder Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USACRC Safety Shorts Series - Ladder Safety

Almost every home in the United Sates States has one, and chances are you have used one personally either at work or at home. From changing out a lightbulb to getting on top of a roof, ladders are a common piece of equipment used in almost every home or building and appear to be harmless — and yet according to iInjury fFacts, thousands of people are killed due to falls from a ladder or scaffolding work. In fact, falls are the second leading cause of death next to highway crashes.​

Understanding the different types of ladders as well as safe ladder practices are key to preventing falls and other potential injuries.​



Ladder Safety Tips:​

-Read and follow all labels/markings on the ladder.​

-Avoid electrical hazards! – Look for overhead power lines before handling a ladder. Avoid using a metal ladder near power lines or exposed energized electrical equipment.​

-Always inspect the ladder prior to using it. If the ladder is damaged, it must be removed from service and tagged until repaired or discarded.​

-Always maintain a three3-point (two hands and a foot, or two feet and a hand) contact on the ladder when climbing. Keep your body near the middle of the step and always face the ladder while climbing (see diagram).​

-Only use ladders and appropriate accessories (ladder levelers, jacks or hooks) for their designed purposes.​

-Ladders must be free of any slippery material on the rungs, steps or feet.​

-Do not use a self-supporting ladder (e.g., step ladder) as a single ladder or in a partially closed position.​

-Do not use the top step/rung of a ladder as a step/rung unless it was designed for that purpose.​

-Use a ladder only on a stable and level surface, unless it has been secured (top or bottom) to prevent displacement.​

-Do not place a ladder on boxes, barrels or other unstable bases to obtain additional height.​

-Do not move or shift a ladder while a person or equipment is on the ladder.​

-An extension or straight ladder used to access an elevated surface must extend at least 3 feet above the point of support (see diagram). Do not stand on the three top rungs of a straight, single or extension ladder.​

-The proper angle for setting up a ladder is to place its base a quarter of the working length of the ladder from the wall or other vertical surface (see diagram).​

-A ladder placed in any location where it can be displaced by other work activities must be secured to prevent displacement or a barricade must be erected to keep traffic away from the ladder.​

-Be sure that all locks on an extension ladder are properly engaged.​

-Do not exceed the maximum load rating of a ladder. Be aware of the ladder's load rating and of the weight it is supporting, including the weight of any tools or equipment.​



​Source: Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)​



​



