    Around the Air Force: Reoptimizing for Great Power Competition

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Mann 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    This week's look Around the Air Force highlight the announcement of the sweeping changes in the Department of the Air Force to reshape, refocus, and reoptimize the Air Force and Space Force to ensure continued supremacy in those domains while also better posturing the services to deter and, if necessary, prevail in an era of Great Power Competition.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 12:23
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

