Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Black Hawk sling load training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Huttle, senior enlisted leader of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, trains Soldiers on using a sling load inside and outside of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during an exercise at Tomahawk Landing Zone at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 14:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912995
    VIRIN: 240214-Z-PS821-1002
    Filename: DOD_110128888
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Black Hawk sling load training, by 2LT Kate Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Readiness
    Aviation
    Army National Guard
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT