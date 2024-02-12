U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Huttle, senior enlisted leader of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, trains Soldiers on using a sling load inside and outside of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during an exercise at Tomahawk Landing Zone at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 14:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912995
|VIRIN:
|240214-Z-PS821-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110128888
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Black Hawk sling load training, by 2LT Kate Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Indiantown Gap
Army National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT