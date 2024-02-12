Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Video - BHM Spotlight: Samuel Lee Gravely Jr.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    Video highlighting the life of Samuel Lee Gravely Jr. Story told by YN1 Kadia Dixon. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 11:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912992
    VIRIN: 240215-N-LD903-2000
    Filename: DOD_110128844
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Video - BHM Spotlight: Samuel Lee Gravely Jr., by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naples
    BHM
    Samuel Lee Gravely

