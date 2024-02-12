U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Skye Everett, 6th Medical Group Public Health technician, talks about her passion for art at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 15, 2024. Everett learned to paint from her father, a former U.S. Army military police officer, and uses her skill to build a connection with units across the installation.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 11:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912988
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-IA158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110128753
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Serving Through Art, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
