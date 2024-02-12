Serving Through Art

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Skye Everett, 6th Medical Group Public Health technician, talks about her passion for art at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 15, 2024. Everett learned to paint from her father, a former U.S. Army military police officer, and uses her skill to build a connection with units across the installation.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 11:28
    Video ID: 912988
    VIRIN: 240215-F-IA158-1001
    Filename: DOD_110128753
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    painting
    Art
    passion
    MacDill
    Air Force
    Gasparilla

