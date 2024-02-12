Serving Through Art

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Skye Everett, 6th Medical Group Public Health technician, talks about her passion for art at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 15, 2024. Everett learned to paint from her father, a former U.S. Army military police officer, and uses her skill to build a connection with units across the installation.