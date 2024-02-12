Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR-MEDCOM; 807 MCDS Soldiers take part in 2024 CIOMR

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    02.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    The 2024 Interallied Confederation of Medical Reserve Officers (CIOMR) mid-winter meeting was held at NATO HQ in Brussels, Belgium from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, 2024. CIOMR was founded in Brussels in 1948 by Belgium, France and the Netherlands. Nowadays, the reserve officer associations of most NATO countries are members. Meetings are held twice a year in conjunction with the Confédération Interalliée des Officiers de Réserve (CIOR). Traditionally, CIOMR holds its mid-winter meeting in February in Brussels and the Summer Congress in July or August in one of the member countries. At meetings, medical officers across NATO member countries come together to both foster collaboration and learn and discuss topical subjects and doctrinal innovations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 11:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR-MEDCOM; 807 MCDS Soldiers take part in 2024 CIOMR, by SSG Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    NATO
    U.S. Army Reserve
    AR-MEDCOM
    807th MCDS
    CIOMR

